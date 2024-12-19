HawkSearch Introduces GenAI-Powered PDF Data Capture Feature

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, has announced a new Smart Response feature for HawkSearch that analyzes PDF content and delivers specific answers to user queries. The innovation includes tools for extracting content from large PDF repositories and using Generative AI (GenAI) to create helpful search features such as thumbnails of PDFs, summaries of pages within each PDF, and extraction of other important metadata such as file names and categorization.

PDF Data Capture is a further example of HawkSearch’s focus on GenAI capabilities within its Smart Response suite. This innovation reinforces HawkSearch’s commitment to enhancing user experiences with advanced AI-driven tools. By providing detailed responses in addition to search results, businesses can deliver a more comprehensive search experience. For lengthy PDFs, the PDF Data Capture tool analyzes content, refers back to the original query, and provides concise responses, answering questions when applicable. The associated PDF file is also included for users who wish to explore the full document.

“With GenAI, we’re enabling businesses to extract insights from complex content more efficiently,” said John Murcott, EVP of Product and Strategy at Bridgeline. “This feature transforms document engagement, delivering faster, more relevant responses that directly address user needs.”

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.