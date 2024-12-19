Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,269 in the last 365 days.

HawkSearch Introduces GenAI-Powered PDF Data Capture Feature

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, has announced a new Smart Response feature for HawkSearch that analyzes PDF content and delivers specific answers to user queries. The innovation includes tools for extracting content from large PDF repositories and using Generative AI (GenAI) to create helpful search features such as thumbnails of PDFs, summaries of pages within each PDF, and extraction of other important metadata such as file names and categorization.

PDF Data Capture is a further example of HawkSearch’s focus on GenAI capabilities within its Smart Response suite. This innovation reinforces HawkSearch’s commitment to enhancing user experiences with advanced AI-driven tools. By providing detailed responses in addition to search results, businesses can deliver a more comprehensive search experience. For lengthy PDFs, the PDF Data Capture tool analyzes content, refers back to the original query, and provides concise responses, answering questions when applicable. The associated PDF file is also included for users who wish to explore the full document.

“With GenAI, we’re enabling businesses to extract insights from complex content more efficiently,” said John Murcott, EVP of Product and Strategy at Bridgeline. “This feature transforms document engagement, delivering faster, more relevant responses that directly address user needs.”

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HawkSearch Introduces GenAI-Powered PDF Data Capture Feature

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more