Kahuna Names Diane Mitchell as Chief Marketing Officer

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading provider of skills and competency management software for frontline workers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Diane Mitchell as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective December 2, 2024. With extensive experience driving strategic growth and enhancing brand positioning in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, Mitchell is perfectly positioned to lead and enhance Kahuna’s marketing initiatives, advancing its mission to deliver skills-based solutions to the frontline workforce.



Diane Mitchell, Kahuna CMO



“We’re glad to welcome Diane to the Kahuna team during this phase of growth,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna. “Her expertise in crafting impactful, results-oriented marketing strategies and leading high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen Kahuna’s position as a trusted leader in skills and competency management across industries with a technical frontline workforce.”

This appointment comes at an exciting time for Kahuna, following a successful Series B funding round in November 2023 and an additional investment from Memorial Hermann Health System in September 2024. Under Mitchell’s leadership, Kahuna is positioned to continue growing and expanding its impact across its key verticals of healthcare, manufacturing, field service, and energy, empowering businesses to more effectively manage and validate workforce skills to drive operational excellence.

“Having spent more than 20 years in the SaaS industry with startups and high-growth companies, I’m impressed with Kahuna’s vision and drive to be a valued and trusted partner,” said Diane Mitchell, CMO of Kahuna. “I’m excited about Kahuna’s next phase of growth, their expert leadership team, and the entire company’s passion for customer success. I look forward to focusing on Kahuna’s growth, strengthening its brand, and helping empower our customers to cultivate a more competitive and skilled workforce. Together, we can create lasting impact and drive success.”

Mitchell previously held executive leadership roles for leading supply chain and talent management SaaS companies, notably E2open. She reimagined the company’s brand, go-to-market, and customer marketing strategies to elevate awareness, thought leadership, and reputation. Mitchell began her career in product marketing at leading SaaS companies including Goal Systems, CA Technologies, Platinum Technology, and i2 Technologies. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from Bethany College.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and field service, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/.

Media Contact: Torrye Metoyer Director of Marketing torrye.metoyer@kahunaworkforce.com

