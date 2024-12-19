Progress ShareFile Selected as the Latest Addition to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Member Discount Program, Offering Benefits for AICPA Members

ShareFile becomes the only AI-powered, document workflow and secure file sharing solution in AICPA’s Member Discount Program

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, today announced its partnership with the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession. Progress® ShareFile®, the SaaS-native, AI-powered, document-centric collaboration platform, becomes the only document workflow and secure file-sharing solution in the AICPA Member Discount Program.

“AICPA’s leadership in advancing the accounting profession is unparalleled, and we are thrilled that they have selected ShareFile to be part of their program, to offer CPAs access to our collaboration and secure file sharing technology,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “We are proud to work with the AICPA to empower accounting and finance professionals with the leading ShareFile platform for streamlining document workflows, elevating client experiences and document sharing with enhanced security.”

With ShareFile, AICPA members can:

Streamline workflows: Simplify document-heavy tasks like PBC (prepared-by-client) lists, client onboarding and tax preparation with features like native e-signature and knowledge-based authentication.

Standardize the tax prep process: Simplify the entire client engagement process with ready-to-use workflows.

Increase efficiency: Minimize app switching and enable employees to focus on client services.

Enhance the client experience: Provide a user-friendly portal to centralize document requests and communications.

Save time: Use automated reminders to keep projects on track and reduce administrative overhead.



“ShareFile, now part of Progress, has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by accounting professionals,” said Todd Cooper, Director, Channels at CPA.com, the technology and business subsidiary of the AICPA. “We are excited to connect AICPA members with a secure workflow technology that can enable their firm, regardless of size, enhance their operations and improve the client experience.”

The ShareFile AI-powered, document-centric collaboration platform enables customers to deliver more efficient and effective client and team collaboration, while simplifying the sharing of documents and prioritizing security.

The AICPA Member Discount Program offers savings on products and services that members use daily, both personally and professionally. To learn more about ShareFile and its benefits for AICPA members, click here.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and ShareFile are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

