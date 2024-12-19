Robotic Dentistry Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2,585.94 Mn by 2034

The global robotic dentistry market size is calculated at USD 712.47 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2,585.94 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic dentistry market size was valued at USD 617.39 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2,240.85 million by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Robotic Dentistry Market: Transforming Dental Care with Advanced Technologies

Robots are revolutionizing the overall aspects of the healthcare sector. Robotic dentistry is an evolving field in the dental care industry that combines cutting-edge technology to enhance the efficacy of dental procedures. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace automation technologies, robotic systems are becoming an integral part of dental practices. Robotic systems improve the accuracy of dental procedures and reduce the amount of time required for procedures, resulting in enhanced patient outcomes.

The market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Robotic surgery is often done through small incisions or openings and targets only damaged areas, thereby reducing recovery time. The increasing incidence of dental disorders, such as cavities, gum infections, tooth erosion, and gum diseases, is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the increasing burden of oral cancer contributes to market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral cancer is the 13th most common cancer in the world, with 377,713 new cases and 177,757 deaths in 2020.

Major Trends in the Robotic Dentistry Market

Technological Advancements: Dental care has been revolutionized by robotic systems. Continuous advancements in robotics technology drive innovation in robotic systems. This further enhances the capabilities of robots, reducing errors in surgeries and increasing the success rate of procedures. Moreover, the market is also benefiting from 3D imaging. Integrating 3D imaging tools with robotic systems provides dentists with a detailed image of the patient's mouth, thus improving procedures and treatment outcomes.

Increasing Geriatric Population: The growing geriatric population is expected to contribute to market expansion. Older people are more prone to oral diseases due to weaker bone structure and immune system. Tooth loss, periodontal diseases, edentulism, and other age-related oral health issues are more common in older people. According to WHO, the proportion of the global population aged 60 and above is expected to nearly double, increasing from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050.

Integration of AI and ML: The emergence of AI technologies led to the development of intelligent robots that assist in diagnosis and optimize treatment plans. Integrating AI and ML algorithms in robotics improves the identification of diseases at an early stage. AI allows for real-time data analysis, helping dentists make informed decisions. Moreover, these technologies detect flaws in the robotic system and reduce errors, thereby increasing efficiency. Government health agencies are recognizing the importance of robotic surgery. Thus, they are investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative robotic solutions.



Regional Insights

Technological Advancements Support North America’s Dominance

In 2023, North America led the robotic dentistry market. This is mainly due to the rise in advancements in healthcare technologies and the well-established healthcare sector. The region is home to a large number of market players, such as Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, and Neocis, leading to increased investments in research and development of new technologies that optimize the efficiency of surgical robots. Moreover, the region is at the forefront of technological advancements, leading to the rapid development of surgical robots. The rising dental practices in the region, particularly in the U.S., are likely to contribute to market growth in the region.

According to the IBIS World, there were about 181,469 dentist businesses in the U.S. in 2023, an increase of 0.5% from 2022.



Government Funding to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific

The robotic dentistry market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The regional market growth is mainly attributed to the rising government investments to advance healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China and India are also investing heavily in healthcare technologies to enhance patient care.

Other national drives, such as China’s ‘AI 2030 plan’ and India’s ‘Make in India,’ are promoting local development of robotic dental systems. The increasing incidences of oral diseases and the rapid growth of medical tourism further contribute to regional market growth. According to WHO, oral diseases are among the most common noncommunicable diseases in the Southeast Asia region.

Market Segmentation

By product & services, the robot-assisted systems segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to their enhanced accuracy and efficacy. The growing adoption of these systems by dental professionals for various procedures contributed to the segment's expansion.

By application, the implantology segment registered its dominance in 2023 owing to the increased demand for precise and minimally invasive dental implant procedures. The enhanced accuracy and efficiency provided by robotic systems have significantly boosted the adoption of robotic-assisted implantology. Moreover, the rising cases of dental caries contribute to segmental growth. According to the WHO, an estimated 2 billion people worldwide suffer from caries in permanent teeth and 514 million children suffer from caries in primary teeth every year.

By end-use, the dental hospitals & clinics segment led the global robotic dentistry market in 2023 due to the rise in adoption of advanced robotic systems for improved treatment outcomes and enhanced patient care. These facilities are increasingly integrating robotic technology to streamline procedures and provide more accurate, efficient dental treatments.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the robotic dentistry market include, Align Technology, Inc., Aseptico, Inc., Envista Holdings, Mectron S.p.A, Medtronic, Navigate Surgical Technologies, Neocis, Inc., Perceptive, Renishaw, Robocath, Sirona Dental Systems, Straumann Group, Synaptive Medical, and Zimmer Biomet. These players are making efforts to bring innovation to market.

In November 2024, Align Technology Has Received CE Mark in Europe for the Invisalign® Palatal Expander System to Address Skeletal and Dental Expansion in Growing Patients, Including Teenage Patients

Recent Developments

In July 2024 , Perceptive, a pioneer in AI-driven automated dental technology, achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing the world’s first fully automated dental procedure on a human using its advanced robotic dentistry system. This innovation combines state-of-the-art imaging, artificial intelligence, and robotics, marking a significant leap in the standard of dental care.

, Perceptive, a pioneer in AI-driven automated dental technology, achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing the world’s first fully automated dental procedure on a human using its advanced robotic dentistry system. This innovation combines state-of-the-art imaging, artificial intelligence, and robotics, marking a significant leap in the standard of dental care. In August 2024 , The Bay Area embraced cutting-edge dental innovation with the introduction of Yomi, the first FDA-approved dental robot in the U.S. Dr. Dalvir S. Pannu of Pannu Dental Group in San Jose became the first dentist in the city to incorporate this advanced technology into patient care. Created by Neocis Inc., the Yomi system enhances safety and efficiency, providing dentists like Dr. Pannu with an innovative tool to streamline procedures.

, The Bay Area embraced cutting-edge dental innovation with the introduction of Yomi, the first FDA-approved dental robot in the U.S. Dr. Dalvir S. Pannu of Pannu Dental Group in San Jose became the first dentist in the city to incorporate this advanced technology into patient care. Created by Neocis Inc., the Yomi system enhances safety and efficiency, providing dentists like Dr. Pannu with an innovative tool to streamline procedures. In September 2024, CURAPROX unveiled Samba, the world’s first robotic toothbrush, designed to empower individuals with disabilities by enabling them to brush their teeth effectively and independently. This invention sets a new benchmark in accessible oral hygiene technology.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Services

Robot-assisted Systems

Standalone Robots

Services



By Application

Implantology

Endodontics

Others



By End-Use

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academics

Others



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





