Aphaia Pharma to Participate in Panel Discussion at the 1st Annual BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum in San Francisco

ZUG, Switzerland and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphaia Pharma, a clinical-stage company harnessing precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous endocrine balance for the treatment of obesity and associated metabolic diseases, today announced that Steffen-Sebastian Bolz, MD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Aphaia Pharma, will participate in a panel discussion at the 1st Annual BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum, taking place January 11, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

The Company is also attending the 43rd Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, and is accepting one-on-one meetings.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Panel: Obesity, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases Platforms

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 12:10 p.m. PST

Location: Marines’ Memorial Club

About Sachs 1st Annual BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum (BOIF)

The BOIF, organized by Sachs Associates, will feature over 7 hours of high-level keynotes, panel discussions, and corporate presentations covering all aspects of the bio-pharma obesity science and market, including drug development and technology, as well as highlighting investment opportunities. The sessions will be made available on demand for the virtual audience the week after the JP Morgan meeting. This forum will also set the stage for Sachs’ first obesity focused European event, scheduled for June 17-19, 2025, in Leipzig.

About Aphaia Pharma

Aphaia Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing proprietary precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous hormone release from nutrient-sensing cells in the gastrointestinal tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases. Aphaia’s lead oral candidate, APH-012, a glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. A recently completed Phase 2 trial provided proof-of-concept for its clinical efficacy, demonstrating that the formulation improves glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes. APH-012 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity. The versatile design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.

