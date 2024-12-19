Governor Abbott Appoints Robertson To 226th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Benjamin “Ben” Robertson to the 226th Judicial District Court in Bexar County, effective January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Benjamin “Ben” Robertson of San Antonio is Judge of the 73rd Judicial District Court in Bexar County and is board certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Previously, he was a staff attorney for the Fourth Court of Appeals, attorney and shareholder for Santoyo Wehmeyer P.C., and an energy litigation associate for Cox Smith Matthews Inc. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), SBOT Pattern Jury Charges Committee on Oil and Gas, and the SBOT Oil, Gas, and Energy Resources Law Section. Additionally, he is a volunteer for Rural Dog Rescue. Robertson received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Sociology from Sam Houston State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.