Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,270 in the last 365 days.

TPWD Closing Oyster Harvest Areas in Galveston and Matagorda Bays

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing TX-4 in Galveston Bay and TX-20 in Matagorda Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest. TX-4 in Galveston Bay will be closed beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and TX-20 in Matagorda Bay will be closed beginning 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. These closures are based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing a low abundance of legal-sized oysters.

TPWD has worked with the oyster industry to develop criteria for closing areas to harvest. The criteria include parameters for oysters when they fall below certain thresholds based on the abundance of oysters three inches or greater.

TPWD will continue to monitor all areas currently closed to harvest and will reopen them when they meet criteria thresholds.

A map showing oyster harvesting areas, as well as the most up-to-date status information on each area, can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TPWD Closing Oyster Harvest Areas in Galveston and Matagorda Bays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more