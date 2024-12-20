Skyhorse Publishing Releases “Chivalry” Audiobook by Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Patrick Girondi

Paintings by Megan Euker in Patrick Girondi's book Chivalry Painting of Gael (Character in Patrick Girondi's Chivalry), by Megan Euker Douglas Widick at Suite Tea Studio

Each book of [Girondi’s] that I have read is better than the one before it. Chivalry [...] was exciting and suspenseful and the suspense kept building up to crescendos throughout the book.” — Jimmie Ahmed

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyhorse Publishing has just released the audiobook version of “ Chivalry ” by Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Patrick Girondi , which contains the novel and screenplay version in one collection. Chivalry, released in January, 2024, takes place on the streets of New York City. An Iraqi war veteran living incognito, writes a sensitive manuscript of his witness of U.S. government and military actions.Isa, a Muslim-American loses his manuscript, and it falls into the hands of a dilettante author who works at an elite N.Y. publishing firm. It becomes a bestseller. He must now find the true author, a mysterious war vet, Isa, who lives as an unnamed homeless person.Isa, a Gulf War sergeant, silenced a snitch to save his platoon from an unfair murder rap. He now lives on the streets of New York, shielded by police, formerly of his old platoon. His orders are clear: “If the authorities get close, take me out.” For now, in limbo, Isa writes books. One day on a bus, he spots his daughter who has no idea who he is. Full of emotion, he accidentally forgets the manuscript.Bob Herman finds a woman who plagues his dreams and a manuscript he can’t put down on a bus ride home. His boss scans the composition, shocked that Herman had it in him. Now a famous author, Bob hurries to capture the woman of his dreams.Herman wins Isa’s daughter. To keep her, he needs another best seller and sets off to find the true author. Eventually, they all find each other in what becomes a reunion of high emotion and peril.The novel portion of the audiobook is narrated by Girondi. The screenplay reading is narrated by Douglas Widick. All female voices are read by Megan Euker , who is Girondi’s Project Manager and agent. Widick is a founding member of Hip-Hop Improv group North Coast, and founder and operator of Suite Tea Studio, where the audiobook was recorded. Suite Tea is an audio production studio in Brooklyn, NY, specializing in tracking, mixing, production and podcasting. The combining of novel and screenplay in one book is rare for an author, and Girondi has accomplished this with two other releases. This first of its kind work gives the reader a sense of what the film may look like before it’s produced. Girondi has authored 5 books recently in an only 20-month span. “America’s storyteller” has more in the literary pipeline. Girondi’s memoir book “Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma – The Fight to Save My Son’s Life” is a Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller from 2022. “Il Volo del Rondone” is also available in Italian. In February, 2023, “New City: A Story about Race-Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago” was published. Girondi’s “Blind Faith” was released November 7, 2023. Faded Genes and Blind Faith are also available as audiobooks, combining novel and screenplay.One may consider Patrick Girondi a "Renaissance man.” Originally from the South Side of Chicago, he is also an Italian and American singer-songwriter, and founder and CEO of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients. Girondi blazed the trail to SRT upon the Thalassemia diagnosis of his 2-year-old son Rocco in 1992. All Girondi’s efforts go towards leading the path for a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. Girondi has received many honors and awards including: One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People 2022, Best of Los Angeles Award. He appeared twice on the Oprah Show. The cover art for Chivalry was done by Megan Euker who is a two-time Fulbright recipient to Italy. Euker has also done the artwork and video trailers for Girondi’s other books. Chivalry is available from Skyhorse Publishing and other top retailers.

Trailer by Megan Euker for Patrick Girondi's book Chivalry

