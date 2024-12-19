Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5005815

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/19/24, 0825 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge View Dr, Leicester

VIOLATION: Domestic assault (2 counts)

 

ACCUSED: Craig Disorda

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/19/24 at approximately 0825 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence located on Ridge View Drive in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Craig Disorda (49) of Leicester, VT willfully caused two household members, including a child, to fear imminent bodily injury, and caused physical pain to the adult household member. Disorda was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Disorda was transported to Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

