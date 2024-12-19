New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault x2

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B5005815 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 12/19/24, 0825 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge View Dr, Leicester VIOLATION: Domestic assault (2 counts) ACCUSED: Craig Disorda AGE: 49 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/19/24 at approximately 0825 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence located on Ridge View Drive in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Craig Disorda (49) of Leicester, VT willfully caused two household members, including a child, to fear imminent bodily injury, and caused physical pain to the adult household member. Disorda was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Disorda was transported to Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/24, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

