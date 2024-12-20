Stella’s Confectionery Nabs Two Bronze Medals at London’s 2024 Academy of Chocolate Awards

Annaluna Karkar, Founder of Stella's Confectionery Stella's Confectionery

Stella’s Confectionery Celebrates Prestigious Bronze Medals at the 2024 Academy of Chocolate Awards

We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized for a second year by the Academy of Chocolate in London.” — Annaluna Karkar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Stella’s Confectionery Nabs Two Bronze Medals at London’s Academy of Chocolate 2024 Awards**

Stella’s Confectionery, LLC and Award-winning Pastry Chef Annaluna Karkar who founded the artisan chocolate company, celebrates two bronze medals at the 2024 Academy of Chocolate Awards, London. Karkar has been honored with two Bronze Medals, solidifying her place as an elite chocolate maker on the international stage.

**Bronze Medal for Stella’s Citron Blanc**

A true accomplishment in flavor ingenuity, Stella’s Citron Blanc is an unexpected and refreshing blend of citrus ganache, enrobed in White Chocolate.

**Bronze Medal for Stella’s Irish Crème Caramel**

Stella’s Irish Crème Caramel boasts a delectable blend of velvety Irish Crème and sweet buttery caramel, covered in smooth milk chocolate. Truly a magical combination of time-honored flavors and artistry.

Karkar is delighted by her continued success. “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized for a second year by the Academy of Chocolate in London. Stella’s Irish Creme Caramel is an ode to our Irish family and friends in a city that dyes its river green for St. Patrick’s Day - making this honor just a bit sweeter.”

ICC also took home gold, silver and bronze at the 2024 ICS Awards. Citron Blanc is also an overall gold medal winner at the International Chocolate Salon Awards.

The Academy of Chocolate Awards is a prestigious competition held in London, England, that recognizes excellence in the chocolate industry, drawing entries from chocolatiers and confectioners worldwide.

***About Stella’s Confectionery***

Founded in 2019 by Chef and Chocolatier Annaluna Karkar, Stella’s delicious chocolates and toffees have been recognized globally with 31 awards, including from the Academy of Chocolate and the International Chocolate Salon, the premier international organizations honoring artisan and premium chocolate confectioners. Stella’s Confectionery is an award-winning, 100% woman-owned, artisan crafted, small batch chocolate and toffee company. Stella’s is based in Chicago with a commercial facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Diana Sproveri, Brand & Communications Director

La Voix Brand Management & PR

ciao@lavoixagency.com

347.946.0337

https://lavoixagency.com/

Web – https://stellasconfectionery.com

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/stellasconfectionery

