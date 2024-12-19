Credit One Bank and Neighborhood Housing Services Provide Unforgettable Number One Fan Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit One Bank, a leader in the U.S. credit card industry and pillar of the Las Vegas community, partnered with Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) to give two families an unforgettable fan experience on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Allegiant Stadium while the Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Denver Broncos.While the participants from NHSSN knew they were being treated to the game as part of Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan program, they did not know that they would be taken to the game in a luxury automobile, receive exclusive Raiders gear and have the opportunity to take photos on the field before watching from premium seats.Credit One Bank launched the Number One Fan initiative in spring of 2023, forming partnerships with six nonprofits in Southern Nevada to offer families and individuals exclusive experiences at local sporting events. The program collaborates with the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, and the Credit One Charleston Open to provide unique experiences to its charity partners.These experiences have included on-field access at a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium for U.S.VETS Las Vegas, participation in Vegas Golden Knights pre-game parades for childhood cancer survivors and their families from Candlelighters, and a private tennis clinic for the youths of Meeting Street Academy at the Credit One Charleston Open with Top 10 women’s tennis pro, Emma Navarro.About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.