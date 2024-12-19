In-Game Advertising Market Research

Growing interest in social and mobile gaming boosting in-game advertising market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The In-Game Advertising Market Share Expected to Reach USD 17.6 Billion by 2030 Witnessing 11.0% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global in-game advertising market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030. Rise in interest in social and mobile gaming and increase in global internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global in-game advertising market. However, these in-game ads district users from the game, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.The global in-game advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, and region. By type, the market has been divided into static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming. By device type, the analysis has been divided into PC/laptop and smartphone/tablet. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By type, the static ads segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the dynamic ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030, as companies use dynamic ads to target audience to boost sales.By device type, the PC/laptop segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the smartphone/tablet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in penetration of smartphones/tablets and the internet. By region, the global in-game advertising industry across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in the region.The key players profiled in this report include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc. 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:● The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted digital advertising as business owners had to reconsider their marketing strategies and decide whether it is the best time to run online ads.● However, during the pandemic, people spent more time on internet gaming, which opened new opportunities for the market. 