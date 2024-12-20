MyOr Announces Positive Results of Clinical Study for Smartphone-Based Pediatric Anemia Screening

Publication of the Artificial Intelligence Anemia Detection Algorithm in Digital Health MyOr develops cutting edge pediatric medical algorithms and provides nutrition services through MyorThrive

MyOr's Clinical Research and AI Team, Working Alongside Clinicians from HaEmek Medical Center, Develop New Technology to Make Anemia Screening More Accessable

Our smartphone-based screening method is non-invasive, cost-effective, and can be easily integrated into various settings, including with pediatricians and dietitans.” — Dr. Michael Brandwein

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyOr, a leading innovator in pediatric healthcare , has recently published the results of its groundbreaking clinical study in the prestigious journal "Digital Health." The study, which focused on using a smartphone camera for pediatric anemia screening, showed promising results and has the potential to revolutionize the way anemia is detected in children aged 6 months to eighteen years.The study, which was conducted on 823 children, demonstrated the effectiveness of using a smartphone camera to screen for anemia. This is a significant development as anemia is a common condition in young children and early detection is crucial for proper treatment. With the use of AI technology, MyOr's smartphone-based screening method has the potential to make anemia screening more accessible and convenient for parents and healthcare providers.Dr. Michael Brandwein, lead researcher of the study, stated, "We are thrilled with the results of our study and the potential impact it can have on pediatric healthcare. Our smartphone-based screening method is non-invasive, cost-effective, and can be easily integrated into various settings, including with pediatricians and dietitians . This has the potential to improve early detection and treatment of anemia in young children, ultimately leading to better health outcomes."MyOr is committed to using cutting-edge technology to improve pediatric healthcare and this study is a testament to their dedication. With the publication of these results, MyOr hopes to raise awareness about the importance of anemia screening in young children and the potential of their smartphone-based method and other algorithms for food allergy . They are excited to continue their research and development in this area and look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.In conclusion, MyOr's clinical study for smartphone-based pediatric anemia screening has shown promising results and has the potential to revolutionize the way anemia is detected in young children. This is a significant development in pediatric healthcare and MyOr is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation. With their commitment to improving the lives of children, MyOr is determined to continue their research and development in this area and make a positive impact on the healthcare industry.

