President Xi meets representatives from all walks of life in Macao

MACAU, December 19 - President Xi Jinping met with representatives from all walks of life in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Thursday afternoon.

Xi expressed appreciation for their contribution to the long-term prosperity and stability of the Macao SAR, expressing the hope that they will continue to stay united and work for greater achievements of Macao.

Xi also met with heads of central government agencies and major mainland-funded companies in Macao.

Cai Qi and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah, Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, incoming Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, and former chief executive of the Macao SAR Chui Sai On also attended the meeting.

Xi will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR on Friday.

(Source: Xinhua)