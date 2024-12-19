AUDIENCEX Celebrates Landmark Year of Tech Innovation and Impact, Unveils Vision for 2025

VENICE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, a leading provider of AI-powered performance advertising solutions, closes out 2024 on a high note, celebrating a year of industry-leading innovation and powerful performance results for advertisers. With the evolving needs of brands and agencies at the forefront, AUDIENCEX continues to empower advertisers with its proprietary suite of data-driven performance tools (AXi) designed to deliver impactful performance outcomes in the ever-changing ad tech landscape.

“As the ad tech ecosystem evolves, so do the challenges and opportunities for marketers,” said Brittany Wray, VP of Product and Technology at AUDIENCEX. “By aligning with key industry trends like data integration, scalable personalization, and AI automation, AXi has become an indispensable tool for marketers navigating an inherently uncertain marketplace.”

Key Milestones and Accomplishments in 2024:

Over the past year, AUDIENCEX has made significant strides in driving performance, with its AXi suite consistently outperforming industry benchmarks:

Proven Results Across Campaigns: Since its launch in 2023, AXi has powered campaigns across eight distinct verticals, from B2B and retail to tourism. With up to 84% improvements in client ROAS compared to traditional prospecting and 54% improvement in CTR goals, AXi continues to drive meaningful results.

Groundbreaking Efficiency Gains: Testing and integration in the latter half of 2024 achieved further performance enhancements across key metrics like CTR and CPC, showcasing the unparalleled precision and efficiency of AXi.

Expanded Product Portfolio: The rollout of Predictive Lite, a plug-and-play solution requiring no first-party client data, and enhancements to AXi Optimizer and AXi Predictor, have cemented AXi's reputation as the go-to tool for mid-market advertisers seeking scalable, personalized solutions.



"By testing and integrating AXi over the last 4 months, we achieved a 45% increase in CTR and a 57% decrease in CPC compared to the first half of the year. The significant efficiency improvements speak to the strength and precision of this new tool" stated Lauren Miskella, Director of Media at DVK Marketing.

Innovations that Defined 2024:

This year, AUDIENCEX introduced a range of advancements to address the growing complexities of data privacy, targeting, and campaign optimization:

Predictive Lite: A groundbreaking solution that bypasses the need for first-party data, leveraging AUDIENCEX’s proprietary behavioral graph, the largest opted-in customer database in the U.S., covering over 300 million households.

A groundbreaking solution that bypasses the need for first-party data, leveraging AUDIENCEX’s proprietary behavioral graph, the largest opted-in customer database in the U.S., covering over 300 million households. AXi Predictor: Empowering advertisers to model consumer behavior by combining historical, log-level, and first-party data for enhanced personalization and campaign efficiency at scale.

Empowering advertisers to model consumer behavior by combining historical, log-level, and first-party data for enhanced personalization and campaign efficiency at scale. AXi Optimizer: Delivering real-time audience targeting and dynamic optimizations, with consistent results, including 21% lower CPC , 24% lower CPA , and a 110% increase in site traffic since launch.

Delivering real-time audience targeting and dynamic optimizations, with consistent results, including , , and a since launch. AXi Explorer: Facilitating seamless integration of disparate data sources to create a unified view of the customer, offering predictive insights, advanced attribution tools, and custom visualizations.

“Advertisers today face mounting pressure to achieve more with fewer resources, all while adhering to stricter privacy standards,” said Max Yang, VP of Ad Ops at AUDIENCEX. “The AXi suite is built to bridge these gaps, providing mid-market brands with enterprise-grade technology that delivers precision and scalability.”

Looking Ahead to 2025:

Building on this year’s success, AUDIENCEX is set to expand the capabilities of its AXi suite, with a focus on making its tools even more accessible and impactful for mid-market advertisers.

“Our roadmap for 2025 includes broadening Predictive Lite’s use cases across new verticals, introducing advanced analytics for evolving measurement needs, and enhancing privacy across our solutions,” shared Ben Tiernan, CEO of AUDIENCEX. “The year ahead will see the ad tech industry prioritize first-party data maximization, privacy-centric targeting, and AI-driven personalization—all areas where AXi will continue to lead.”

With a commitment to innovation and a track record of measurable success, AUDIENCEX is poised to help brands and agencies thrive across the myriad opportunities and challenges of 2025 and beyond.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX, and partner agency MBuy, deliver powerful AI-enabled results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy strategies that engage the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms, and machine learning-driven optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc., Deloitte, The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles with locations in Chicago and New York, and operates throughout North America with team members worldwide. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email: hello@audiencex.com .

