New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Sapo Pepe is a beloved cultural icon in Argentina. This charming character, accompanied by the famous song “El Sapo Pepe” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMl0GbiVEyA – over 800 million views), has been cherished by generations. With its catchy lyrics—*"It has no tail, and it’s colored green, it jumps round and around the yard"—*the song became a staple of childhood for many Argentinians.



The Creator: Analía García



The creator behind this iconic character is Analía García. In 1988, El Sapo Pepe was introduced on Carlitos Balá’s show, where it played the role of a toad that gave gifts to children. García drew inspiration from the toads in her garden, reimagining them to challenge the negative stereotypes often associated with these creatures in children's stories. Her goal was to present a friendly, approachable toad that children could love. The accompanying song, with its playful rhythm and cheerful vibe, became an instant hit.



A Symbol of Nostalgia and Joy



Today, El Sapo Pepe remains a cherished symbol of joy and nostalgia in Argentina. Through the efforts of García's daughter and the continued success of the stage show "El Sapo Pepe y Las Pepas" (view here), the character has adapted to modern times while preserving its positive message and original charm.



The Controversy: Did “Pepe the Frog” Derive from El Sapo Pepe?



El Sapo Pepe was created in 1988 in Argentina. Its name, when translated from Spanish, means Pepe the Toad (El Sapo = The Toad) → El Sapo Pepe = Pepe The Toad.



Meanwhile, Matt Furie’s Pepe the Frog, introduced in 2005, shares striking similarities with El Sapo Pepe. Both are green, tailless amphibians, and Furie’s Pepe seems to echo the description from the El Sapo Pepe song: “It has no tail, and it’s colored green, it jumps round and around the yard.”



Could this be a coincidence? We think not. The traits of Pepe the Frog strongly resemble those of Analía García’s creation, suggesting that Furie may have drawn uncredited inspiration from El Sapo Pepe.



Let’s bring justice and rightful recognition to El Sapo Pepe—the true original Pepe!



