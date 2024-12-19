Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Senproco Inc. to Harbour Group

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Senproco Inc. by Harbour Group.

Senproco, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a manufacturer and reseller of pet grooming products such as shampoos, conditioners, sprays, colognes, bathing equipment, grooming tools, apparel, accessories, toys and treats. The Company has a diverse customer base of pet groomers and pet supply stores in the U.S., and offers international distribution to over 13 countries, including Canada, Europe, Asia, and the U.K.

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group’s companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, supply chain condition monitoring solutions, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment.

