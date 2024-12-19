Golden Matrix Group to Participate in the 2025 ICR Conference

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) ("Golden Matrix" or the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, today announced that management will participate in the 2025 ICR Conference on January 13-15, 2025 at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, FL.

Zoran Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer of Meridianbet, will participate in a fireside chat with an equity research analyst on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET and will also be available for meetings during the conference.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact ICR.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI), based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms, while its B2C operations, through Meridianbet, provide sports betting and gaming services across 18 regulated jurisdictions globally. Golden Matrix is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation to its clients and customers. For more information, visit www.goldenmatrix.com

Connect with us

ir@goldenmatrix.com

https://twitter.com/gmgi_official

https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/

https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc

ir@meridianbet.com

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI).

For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@MeridianbetIR

Twitter - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc

Email: ir@meridianbet.com

Investor Contact:

Brett Milotte

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.