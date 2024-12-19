Amesite Announces AI-Powered NurseMagic™ Growth in Marketing Reach to Key Markets and Meteoric Rise in Social Media Engagement

Company Dramatically Increasing Its Reach and Engagement as It Scales B2C and B2B Sales with AI-First Solution in Healthcare

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), creator of the AI-powered NurseMagic™ app, announces significant marketing growth alongside its enterprise and consumer sales success. NurseMagic™ harnesses advanced AI to provide intelligent, real-time support for caregivers, transforming how care is delivered and managed. By building B2B and B2C visibility in parallel, Amesite has created a robust foundation for adoption, driving awareness among franchise owners, healthcare organizations, and individual caregivers. With proven sales to both enterprise customers and individual users, Amesite’s marketing success positions NurseMagic™ as the AI-driven leader poised for rapid scaling across markets.

With AI revolutionizing industries and generating unprecedented buzz across all segments—including healthcare—NurseMagic™ is seizing the moment. In the last 90 days alone, its social channels have reached over 12.7 million accounts, garnered 550,000 likes and over 400,000 shares of posts, showcasing the app’s growing impact and resonance with users. With AI’s potential to transform healthcare, NurseMagic™ is perfectly positioned to capitalize on its marketing and sales momentum to drive widespread adoption.

Additionally, testimonials from owners are now available , showcasing the solution’s outstanding utility, favorable business terms, and scalability in Amesite’s target markets . These testimonials also include expert opinions on the tool’s quality and influencer messaging aimed at driving user awareness of this AI-powered, disruptive solution .

Madison Bush, Director of Corporate Operations at Amesite, said, “We’ve cultivated a vibrant and supportive community across our social media channels, leveraging advanced platform tools and using data-driven tactics to deliver targeted, high-impact messaging. With over 32,000 engaged followers, the NurseMagic™ community reflects the trust and enthusiasm users have for NurseMagic™ and serves as a powerful foundation for scaling adoption of our solution.”

Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, said, “Our large and engaged social audience is a tremendous asset for our sales efforts, providing invaluable insights into new use cases and applications for NurseMagic™. This synergy allows us to showcase real-world ROI from enthusiastic users, reinforcing the value of NurseMagic™ and driving meaningful, resonant messaging to our target audiences.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, “Our strategy is focused on aligning product, marketing, and sales to drive sustainable revenue growth, with a clear path to profitability. By building a highly engaged user community and leveraging real-world insights to demonstrate measurable ROI, we are creating powerful synergies that accelerate adoption. This integrated approach positions NurseMagic™ to scale efficiently across B2B and B2C markets, driving outstanding value for our customers and shareholders alike.”

Over the course of just five (5) months since making NurseMagic available to the public, Amesite has announced major milestones including enterprise contract wins in high growth companies with hundreds of franchise owners , offering of a paid individual subscription , meeting HIPAA compliance requirements for paid enterprise customers and revenue generation in the home care market.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

