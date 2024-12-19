Shareholder Update From the Desk of H. Wyatt Flippen, CEO and Board Member

Parsippany, NJ, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC: GTLL), a multi-operational company driving innovation and sustainable growth across the technology and service sectors.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I am honored to address you today as the newly appointed CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Global Technologies, LTD. This marks a pivotal moment for our company, and I am committed to leading Global into a new era of growth, innovation, and financial success.

Reflecting on 2024

This past year has been transformative for Global. Our team has worked tirelessly to execute our vision, resulting in a series of positive reports and press releases that have showcased the Company’s significant progress across our business sectors. These achievements have set the foundation for even greater success in the coming year.

Current Financial Position

I am pleased to report that Global has achieved consistent monthly revenue growth coupled with improving profitability. These financial gains highlight the strength of our diversified business model and the value our subsidiaries bring to the table. As we close out 2024, our financial stability places us in a strong position to capitalize on opportunities in 2025.

Looking Ahead to 2025

In the coming weeks, we will unveil our comprehensive 2025 Strategic Plan. This plan will include detailed financial forecasts and a step-by-step roadmap for one of our most ambitious goals: uplisting Global to NASDAQ. While this will be a challenging task, I have full confidence in the determination and expertise of our team to achieve this milestone. We anticipate completing the uplisting process within 2025, positioning Global for even greater visibility and investor confidence.

Subsidiary Updates and Growth Drivers

10 Fold Services



Our flagship subsidiary, 10 Fold, a strategic consulting and procurement agency specializing in go-to-market planning and execution for companies in the health and wellness industries, is on track to sustain its impressive growth trajectory. We expect this momentum to accelerate in 2025, fueled by expanding market opportunities and ongoing operational improvements.

GOe3



Our EV charging subsidiary, GOe3, is preparing to launch its groundbreaking back-end software platform in Q2 2025. This platform leverages artificial intelligence to enhance our ability to capture recurring revenue, adding significant value to our operations. GOe3 is also advancing its real estate development initiative, incorporating its microgrid and home charging solutions as anchors for several innovative tiny home communities. We expect revenue from charging stations and tax credits to accelerate in Q2 2025, marking GOe3’s first substantial revenue contributions. This additional operating capital will fuel our continued expansion and development.

The Path Forward

2025 promises to be a landmark year for Global. With anticipated growth in sales, gross margin, and profitability, combined with expansion into new and emerging markets. Global Technologies, LTD. and its subsidiaries 10 Fold and Goe3 are poised for remarkable success in 2025 and beyond. Our management team remains steadfast in its mission to engineer our business holdings for sustained profitability and shareholder value.

Thank you for your continued support and trust as we embark on this exciting journey together. I look forward to providing more updates as we execute our strategy and achieve new milestones.

Sincerely,

H. Wyatt Flippen

CEO and Board Member

Global Technologies, LTD

About Global Technologies, Ltd:

Global Technologies, Ltd is a multi-operational company that is driving innovation and sustainable growth across the technology and service sectors. With a strategic focus on the health and wellness and electric vehicle industries through its subsidiaries, the company leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative business models to revolutionize these sectors. Global Technologies is dedicated to enhancing connectivity, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, thereby delivering substantial value to its customers, partners, and shareholders. Its mission is rooted in empowering businesses and communities with scalable solutions that not only meet current demands but also anticipate future needs, ensuring a sustainable and thriving future for all stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

