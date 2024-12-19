Franklin Energy Acquires AESC, Unleashing a New Era of Clean Energy Leadership

Franklin Energy has acquired AESC and EVA Green Power, solidifying their spot as a market leader in the clean energy industry. By combining AESC’s engineering and consulting and EVA Green Power’s energy systems design and build expertise with Franklin Energy’s implementation, product manufacturing, and distribution capabilities, this acquisition creates an industry-leading provider of comprehensive energy solutions.

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive clean energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today the successful acquisitions of AESC, a national innovator in demand side management engineering and consulting specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as EVA Green Power, a leading engineering, procurement, design and build firm specializing in distributed energy solutions, both of which serve utilities, governments, and large commercial and industrial clients. This strategic move solidifies Franklin Energy’s position as a premier fully integrated provider within the energy service ecosystem, expanding its reach, expertise, and technological capabilities across North America.

“By bringing together these market leaders, we’ve created a team uniquely equipped to deliver tailored, tech-driven solutions that meet the evolving and diverse needs of our clients,” said Terry Sobolewski, Franklin Energy CEO. “This acquisition illustrates our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering impactful change at a time when the clean energy transition is more critical than ever.”

AESC brings cutting-edge engineering and consulting services, and proprietary software tools designed to reduce energy consumption, measure meter-based load impacts, strengthen grid reliability, and decarbonize facilities and manufacturing processes and systems. The acquisition also includes EVA Green Power, a firm that designs and installs solar, battery, electric vehicle supply equipment, HVAC, building controls, and other clean energy projects to help customers swiftly convert clean energy opportunities into action.

“Our capabilities serve diverse commercial and industrial markets, from state buildings and prisons to wastewater treatment plants, refineries, light industrial, and beyond,” said Antonio Corradini, AESC CEO and Principal Engineer. “Joining with Franklin Energy, we are collectively expanding our geographic and customer reach while enhancing the customer experience by combining industry-leading efficiency and load management solutions and technology with renewables and electrification. Together we’re poised to boldly change our clean energy future with unmatched expertise and vision.”

Franklin Energy’s Bold Transformation

Like Franklin Energy with implementation and AM Conservation with products, AESC has been leading the energy consulting market since 1994. Bringing together these companies combines decades of diverse experience and creates an expansive portfolio of capabilities, establishing a guiding force in clean energy. Together, they deliver seamless, fully integrated customer journeys that accelerate the clean energy transition.

“Over the past few years, Franklin Energy has united skilled and passionate experts with a vision to transform our energy future,” said Hayes Winik, Principal at Abry Partners, the private equity owners of Franklin Energy. “The new combined team is a major transformation that underscores our continued investment in and commitment to the strength of these experts in leading the change toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”

By uniting under one umbrella, Franklin Energy solidifies its commitment to providing one of the industry’s most comprehensive and integrated solutions that deliver a clean energy future for all, grow clean energy jobs, and provide opportunities for long-term career advancement. Over the next year, Franklin Energy will continue to unite the teams in pursuit of creating profound outcomes for every client and customer. More information about this transformation and what to expect can be found here.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is redefining the clean energy future as a preeminent fully integrated provider of comprehensive solutions, combining unmatched expertise in consulting, implementation, products, and installation. Powered by NGAGE and Snugg Pro—our advanced technology platforms—we deliver seamless, tech-driven support across the entire energy service ecosystem. Since 1994, Franklin Energy has been a trusted partner in protecting communities and our planet, paving the way for a sustainable future for all. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com and join us in leading the clean energy revolution.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry Partners, visit www.abry.com.

Kristi Longballa Franklin Energy 775-204-5860 klongballa@franklinenergy.com

