Highwire Appoints Mike Steavenson as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Technology Practice, Elevates Jason Mayde to CTO

Highwire strengthens leadership team with strategic appointments to deepen B2B technology and AI expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a high-impact communications and marketing partner for global technology and healthcare companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Steavenson as Executive Vice President of its Enterprise Technology Practice and the elevation of Jason Mayde to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). By expanding its technology leadership team, Highwire bolsters its commitment to harness the transformative power of AI in every aspect of its business and to offer clients unparalleled expertise in both B2B technology and AI. Highwire is committed to leveraging AI in a way that ensures quality, safeguards ethics, and complies with all applicable regulations. This approach harnesses the power of AI responsibly to drive innovation, efficiency, and impactful results for clients.

“AI is transforming every industry, including communications and marketing, so investment in enterprise and technology talent distinguishes Highwire as we guide our clients in this new era,” said Highwire interim CEO Carol Carrubba. “Mike and Jason’s addition to Highwire’s executive leadership team reflects our commitment to investing in industry-leading talent that drives innovation and transformative solutions for our clients”

Mike Steavenson is a seasoned communications professional with over 25 years of experience and brings deep expertise in shaping narratives for some of the world’s most influential technology companies. In his new role, Steavenson will lead Highwire’s Enterprise Practice, helping B2B technology clients craft compelling stories, manage reputational risks, and achieve transformative growth. He helps organizations navigate the evolving AI landscape by understanding its impact on the competitive environment and crafting strategies to effectively communicate their AI initiatives, cutting through the noise to make a lasting impact.

“Highwire has built an exceptional reputation as a trusted partner to B2B technology brands navigating complex challenges,” said Steavenson. “I am honored to join this talented team, and I look forward to helping our clients tell their stories, build their reputations, and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.”

Jason Mayde, a visionary technology leader with over two decades of experience, specializes in driving digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions that align technology with business goals. As CTO at Highwire, Mayde will oversee the agency’s technology strategy and lead Highwire’s AI Center of Excellence.

Mayde says, “Our approach to AI prioritizes innovation and client outcomes. We have embedded AI into Highwire’s practice groups and spearheaded the integration of cutting-edge technologies into workflows, enabling smarter, faster, and more effective operations. This includes the use of AI-driven tools for data analysis, workflow automation, and enhanced client services, ensuring Highwire remains at the forefront of the communications industry.”

Steavenson’s appointment and Mayde’s elevation follow Highwire’s ongoing investments in leadership and expertise, as seen in recent executive appointments across its cybersecurity, healthcare, and enterprise practices. These investments, along with Highwire’s focus on leveraging technology to solve complex challenges, drive innovation, and create scalable solutions that empower organizations to succeed, underscores the agency’s mission to deliver unparalleled insight and solutions for its clients.

To learn more about the state of AI , read Jason’s latest blog.

To learn more about Highwire visit: https://www.highwirepr.com .

About Highwire PR

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders across the technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire’s fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire's client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

Contact

Jen Picardo

jen.picardo@highwirepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.