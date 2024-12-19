XOMA Royalty Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the following cash dividends to holders of XOMA’s Series A and Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock:

Holders of the 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.53906 per share.

Holders of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a share of XOMA’s 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO), shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.52344 per depositary share.

The preferred dividends will be paid on or about January 15, 2025, to respective holders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025.

About XOMA Royalty Corporation

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about XOMA Royalty and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

As of the date of this press release, the commercial assets in XOMA Royalty’s milestone and royalty portfolio are VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], and DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet). All other assets in the milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.

Investor contact: Media contact: Juliane Snowden Kathy Vincent XOMA Royalty Corporation KV Consulting & Management +1-646-438-9754 +1-310-403-8951 juliane.snowden@xoma.com kathy@kathyvincent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.