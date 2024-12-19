SweetWater Brewing Announces 28th Anniversary Bash With STS9 Headlining an Immersive Jamtronica Experience

HoliBlaze Ticket Promotion Now Available for the February 22nd SweetWater Anniversary Party

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company ( “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) celebrates its 28th year with legendary electronic jam band STS9 which will headline SweetWater’s Anniversary Party at its Atlanta brewery on Saturday, February 22.

Founded in 1997, SweetWater brought hops to the South and sparked Atlanta’s craft beer renaissance. Since then, SweetWater has also brought countless electrifying music performances to its fans through SweetWater 420 Fest and annual Anniversary Party.

Founded in Georgia the same year as SweetWater, STS9 has been a pioneering force in jam music. The band has built an impressive legacy and loyal fanbase across the world with its fusion of jam and electronic music, as well as its breathtaking live performances that feature brilliant visual experiences.



“STS9 has been a fixture in the jam and electronic music scenes for nearly three decades, and we can’t wait for them to put on a mind-blowing show at SweetWater’s brewery for our fans in a throwback to our jam band roots. We’re excited to bring our community together with a full day of heady music and heady beers,” said Evan Woolard, SweetWater Brewing’s Senior Brand Manager.

The party will feature a double set by STS9, along with performances by Break Science, Marvel Years, Sneezy, and other artists to be announced. SweetWater will also host its Rock Poster Show, where fans can view and purchase authentic band posters from past tours, performances, and festivals directly from the artists who created them.





A limited number of Early Bird General Admission ($60) and KUSH VIP tickets ($97) are available now and can be purchased here. KUSH VIP tickets come with two complimentary drinks, a commemorative poster, and access to the VIP section, which includes comfortable seating, a private bar and restrooms, the SweetWater Basement experience, and premium viewing areas. VIP ticket holders will also gain access to a VIP gate that allows unlimited re-entry to the show and early access on Friday to the Rock Poster Show.

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift? SweetWater is also announcing its Holiblaze One-Hitter promotion, which offers 25% off Anniversary Party tickets and weekend passes to SweetWater 420 Fest when purchased together. The discount will be available until January 1 while supplies last. Anniversary Party is a 18+ ticketed event. 21+ to drink. Always party responsibly.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs available coast to coast. As a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives, through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9bc9004-c00d-4451-8d78-26f318a5098d

SweetWater Brewing Company's Official 2025 Anniversary Party Creative The company celebrates 28 years!

