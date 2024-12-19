Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,205 in the last 365 days.

Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a Development Platform in the U.S.

Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a Development Platform in the U.S.

December 19, 2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a development platform in the United States. The platform includes approximately 1.1 GW of solar and wind projects under development located in the MISO and SPP regions, including projects in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi and Texas.

The new platform complements Atlantica’s own development portfolio which prior to this acquisition included projects located mostly in the CAISO and MISO regions. The new portfolio reinforces Atlantica’s growing presence in the MISO region, where Atlantica has been developing storage and solar projects during the last few years. With this addition, Atlantica’s development portfolio in the United States consists of approximately 2 GW of solar and wind projects and 8.5 GWh of storage.

The new platform includes an experienced small development team that complements Atlantica’s existing team in the United States and positions the Company to continue capturing growth opportunities.

Atlantica has a team of over 300 people in the US who manage and operate a fleet of solar, wind, geothermal and storage assets and who are developing new renewable energy projects.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

   


Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Martinez-Davis
E ir@atlantica.com
       		 Investor Relations & Communication
Leire Perez
E ir@atlantica.com
T +44 20 3499 0465
                

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a Development Platform in the U.S.

Distribution channels: Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more