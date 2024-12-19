CTT Launches Lunar Year of the Snake Greeting Card

MACAU, December 19 - As Chinese New Year is approaching, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch a Lunar Year of the Snake greeting card, which will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office on 20th December 2024, and the General Post Office and all post offices on 26th December 2024. With the auspicious design of the snake welcoming spring, the greeting card is an excellent way of delivering warm wishes and festive vibes to relatives and friends.

The price of this greeting card is MOP15.00 and it can be sent to all destinations without affixing stamps, saving time and costs.