Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Projected Expansion to $6.04+ Billion Market Value by 2030 with a 11.4% CAGR

The global unmanned ground vehicle market was valued at $2.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.4%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global unmanned ground vehicle market generated $2.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $6.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.Increase in demand for unmanned ground vehicles for civilian purposes and reduction in risk of human lives drive the growth of the global UGV market. However, reductions in defense budgets by developed economies, concerns regarding reliability and bandwidth, and vehicle battery's restricted life impede the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in the demand for autonomous control systems and a gain in operational efficiency create new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned ground vehicle market based on size, mode of locomotion, application, operation, and region.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global unmanned ground vehicle market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global unmanned ground vehicle market with a detailed impact analysis.The current unmanned ground vehicle market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Based on size, the small size segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy size segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.38% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global unmanned ground vehicle market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.52% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period.Leading players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market discussed in the research include Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI)Armtrac Inc.Clearpath Robotics Inc.General Dynamics CorporationDOK-ING Ltd.GESAR INC.ICOR TechnologyHoriba Mira Ltd.Teledyne FLIR LLCNorthrop Grumman Corporation

