Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Southeast Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1700 block of A Street, Southeast, for the report of a robbery. The victims stated that they were at the listed location when the suspect approached them. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect obtained the property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/N9Db5Cvqr3o

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24193534

###