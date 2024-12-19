Re: Vt Route 9 Searsburg
VT Rte 9 Searsburg is no open.
Thank you
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 9 Searsburg will be shut down due to multiple vehicle slide offs.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully
