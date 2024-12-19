Re: Vt Route 9 Searsburg

VT Rte 9 Searsburg is no open.

Thank you

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 9 Searsburg will be shut down due to multiple vehicle slide offs.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully




























