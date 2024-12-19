President Xi visits Macau University of Science and Technology

MACAU, December 19 - President Xi Jinping visited the Macau University of Science and Technology Thursday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was briefed on the development of two state-level key laboratories in the university -- one on the quality of traditional Chinese medicine and the other on lunar and planetary science.

He also talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there.

Xi arrived in Macao Wednesday for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the inauguration of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and an inspection tour of the SAR.

(Source: Xinhua)