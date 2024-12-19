The New Way Restaurants Are Becoming Successful: Orange County Entrepreneur Introduces The 30% Rule

Orange County entrepreneur Preston Lee's "The 30% Rule" helps restaurants succeed through culture development, leadership coaching, and staff training.

Orange County, CA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preston Lee, an Orange County-based entrepreneur, has launched The 30% Rule, a new company focused on helping restaurants reach their full potential through culture development, high-level systems, leadership coaching, and staff training.

"The 30% Rule is changing the way the hospitality industry is becoming successful through aggressive culture development," said Lee, owner of The 30% Rule. "We are helping restaurants realize their full potential by teaching them how to develop their staff through powerful training, high-level systems, leadership development, and a strong focus on culture."

The restaurant industry is notorious for its high failure rate, with many establishments struggling to stay afloat. The 30% Rule aims to address this issue by providing restaurants with the tools and knowledge they need to build strong teams, streamline operations, and create a positive company culture.

"Many restaurants fail because they don't invest enough in their people," said Lee. "By nurturing and developing staff, implementing effective systems, and fostering a strong culture, restaurants can dramatically improve their chances of success in this competitive industry."

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, The 30% Rule is poised to help restaurants adapt and thrive. With a focus on training ,high-level systems, coaching, and leadership development, the company is committed to empowering independent restaurant owners and their teams to reach new heights that they had previously thought were impossible.

For more information about The 30% Rule and its services, please visit www.the30percentrule.com.

About The 30% Rule:

The 30% Rule is an Orange County-based company that helps restaurants reach their full potential through culture development, high-level systems, leadership coaching, and staff training. Founded by Preston Lee in 2024, the company is committed to empowering restaurant owners and their teams to build strong teams, streamline operations, and create a positive company culture.

