Xerox Holdings Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 25, 2024 and October 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Xerox investors have until January 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following: (1) following a significant reduction in workforce, Xerox reorganized its salesforce with new territory assignments and account coverage; (2) this restructuring disrupted the productivity of Xerox’s salesforce; (3) as a result, Xerox experienced a slower rate of sell-through of older products; (4) the challenges in clearing out older products would delay the launch of critical new products; (5) this would likely lead to lower sales and revenue for Xerox; and (6) as a result of these issues, the defendants’ positive statements regarding Xerox’s business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true facts became known, the lawsuit alleges that investors suffered damages.

