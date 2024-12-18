YourUpdate TV Speaks with Gayle King and Adam Glassman About Oprah’s Favorite Things

Media tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media discussing Amazon and Oprah Celebrating 10 Years of Shining a Light on Small Businesses

This holiday season, the real gift-giving MVP is here: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024—a meticulously curated guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50.

What’s even better? Oprah Daily Editor-at-Large Gayle King and Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman teamed up on a nationwide media tour sharing highlights from Oprah Daily’s 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things list, with the majority of the 116 gifts selected from small businesses and women-, LGBTQ-, Latinx-, and Black-owned businesses around the country.

For the tenth year in a row, Amazon and Oprah have partnered to curate a selection of items available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app. These businesses currently have an Amazon store front or are adding a new distribution channel because of Amazon’s partnership with Oprah’s Favorite Things. More than 60% of sales in Amazon's store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses.

Small businesses from the 2024 list include:

Beatriz Ball New Orleans Rio Resin Salad Servers

Be Rooted Fancy Footwork and Meet Me Uptown Puzzles

DungeonForward “The YARD” HBCU Collection

Fancii Mini Taylor LED Compact Mirror

French Broad Chocolates Classic Hot Chocolate Collection

Gently Soap Live Gently Gift Set

Herb & Root Petal & Puff Dusting Set

Kandi Koated Makeup Brush Set

Litflask

Marmalade Grove Marmalade Gift Set

McEvoy Ranch ODE Olive Oil Beauty Whipped Body Butter

Melanie Marie Initial Rings

Mr. P’s Pantry Speakeasy Bourbon Maple Syrup

Oprah’s “The Life You Want” 100 Questions Everyone Should Ask Conversation Cards

Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Becoming Unstuck Journal

Paintable Pictures Paint Your Photo Portraits Edition

Peppers Spotlight Readers

Phaidon Our World Children’s Book Series

Popsmith The Popper

PurseN LITTMINI Lighted Mirror Case

Santa Barbara Design Studio Mashed Potato Book Box

Sneex The Icon

WanderFull Vegan Leather HydroBag with Two Straps

WS Game Company Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Games

For more information, visit Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah and oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2024

