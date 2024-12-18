REBELDOGS Introduces First Movie-Crypto Collaboration, Linking Cinema and Support for Dog Shelters

REBELDOGS merges blockchain and cinema, creating the first movie tied to crypto dogs while supporting global dog shelters. With a 2025 release, it combines innovation, philanthropy, and storytelling, engaging a growing international community of film lovers and crypto enthusiasts.





Photo credit: REBELDOGS

HOLLYWOOD, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REBELDOGS , a new project based in Los Angeles, is developing the first Hollywood film where meme coins and cinema work hand in hand. The movie, featuring animated dogs voiced by popular influencers who each represent a cryptocurrency, is designed to make digital finance fun and approachable while helping real-world causes like dog shelters.

Recognized with the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award, REBELDOGS is breaking new ground by combining Hollywood storytelling with cryptocurrency technology.

The project is funded by the project owner through a separate company licensed to launch the REBELDOGS coins, marking them as the first digital movie merchandise.

The project builds upon the remarkable success of earlier meme coins in the crypto space. Most notably, Dogecoin, launched in 2013 and supported by Elon Musk, reached a staggering $12 billion market cap based solely on a Shiba dog meme. REBELDOGS aims to take this proven concept further by being the first to blend the viral power of meme coins with mainstream entertainment, effectively writing a new chapter in both crypto and cinema history.

"We're blending two global phenomena—cinema and cryptocurrency—into something entirely new," explains Dirk Oerlemans, the founder of REBELDOGS. "Our goal is to make these technologies accessible while building a meaningful community that contributes to real-world causes."

The film, which is planned for release in 2025, is already getting noticed. This creative approach lets audiences enjoy the movie while engaging with the meme coins tied to each dog character. Proceeds from these coins will support dog shelters worldwide.

Building a Vibrant Online Community

REBELDOGS has grown a strong online community through platforms like Telegram and Twitter. Its Telegram group now has over 15,000 followers, showing how quickly interest in the project spreads. Fans use these spaces to talk about the project, get updates, and participate in activities like script-writing contests where their ideas might make it into the film.

“Our Telegram community is the backbone of this initiative,” says Oerlemans. “It’s inspiring to see people rallying around both the crypto aspect and the real-world mission of supporting shelters. It’s a perfect example of digital communities making tangible impacts.”

The team is also adding interactive tools, such as a chatbot that lets users "talk" to their favorite movie characters. These ideas are designed to keep fans engaged and excited as the movie comes together, and the meme coins are launched.

Supporting Dog Shelters Worldwide

One of REBELDOGS's most special parts is its commitment to helping dog shelters. A percentage of the money made from the meme coins will go to shelters worldwide. This funding will help cover the cost of food, medical care, and adoption services for rescued dogs.

The inspiration for this mission comes from Oerlemans’ personal story. He adopted his dog Rebel from a shelter, and the experience sparked the idea for this project. “Rebel’s story inspired this entire project,” he says. “Every coin and every character in the movie represents a chance to improve the lives of shelter dogs around the globe.”

The first coin, $REBELDOGE, will launch by the end of 2024, and more coins will be introduced monthly as the movie premiere approaches. This setup keeps the community engaged while ensuring steady support for shelters.

Combining Crypto and Culture for a Bigger Impact

After the movie is released, the company plans to build a space where fans of film, sports, music, and crypto can connect. This platform will allow users to turn their favorite icons into meme coins, creating more opportunities for ongoing engagement.

"We’re rewriting how films are marketed," explains Oerlemans. "By tying our project to meme coins, we’re not only telling a story but also building a community that continues to thrive long after the movie premieres."

Meme coins are all about being silly and cute—the driving force everybody understands. The movie is fully funded upfront by the founder, and a separate company is licensed for the launch of the REBELDOGS coins, making them the first digital movie merchandise.

Oerlemans believes the project has a bigger purpose than just creating a movie. “The crypto super cycle is coming, so by integrating education into entertainment, we want to prepare people for that future in a way that’s both fun and impactful by supporting dog shelters.”

Exploring the Future of Cinema and Crypto

By blending blockchain, cinema, and charity, REBELDOGS is creating something fresh and meaningful. The project aims to bridge technology and culture while making a real difference for animals in need.

As the release date approaches, REBELDOGS is already bringing together a global audience of movie lovers, crypto fans, and animal advocates. Whether it leads to a new way of doing business in the entertainment industry or stands as a one-of-a-kind idea, REBELDOGS is a project to watch.

