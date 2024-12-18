From Medical Field to Barbecue Pit: Amanda Babb’s Transition to Franchise Ownership

Babb Builds a Thriving Community Hub with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Mandan, ND

Mandan, ND, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Babb’s journey from a successful career as a physician assistant to a thriving Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee in Mandan, North Dakota, highlights the power of bold career moves and entrepreneurial spirit. Partnering with Randy Rhone, Babb has established her restaurant as a cornerstone of the local community, combining her passion for service with her love of barbecue.

“I loved working in medicine, but I wanted a new challenge—something where I could work for myself and make a direct impact on my community,” Babb said. “Owning a Dickey’s has given me the opportunity to create something meaningful while staying connected to the people I serve.”

Babb entered the franchising world over a decade ago when she and her then-husband teamed up with Rhone to bring authentic barbecue to North Dakota. Driven by her desire to control her own career path, Babb took over daily operations when the original operator left, ultimately becoming the driving force behind the Mandan location.

Seven years later, her restaurant has earned a reputation for exceptional service, quality food, and its welcoming atmosphere, becoming a gathering place for the Mandan community.

Babb takes a hands-on approach to managing her restaurant, whether it’s overseeing daily operations, coordinating catering orders, or personally welcoming guests. Her emphasis on building relationships with customers has been central to her success.

“We’re not just serving barbecue; we’re building connections,” Babb said. “When people come through our doors, we want them to feel like family.”

Catering has become a key aspect of her business, with Babb and her team regularly handling multiple large orders. This focus on community engagement has solidified her reputation as a leader within the Dickey’s franchise system.

As with any business, challenges have arisen—from navigating supply chain issues to adapting to shifting market conditions—but Babb has approached each hurdle with creativity and determination.

“Margins in the restaurant industry are tight, but with the right strategies and a strong team, you can find ways to thrive,” Babb said.

She also emphasizes the importance of strong collaboration. “Franchising is a partnership,” she said. “Having the right support system in place—both locally and from corporate—makes all the difference when challenges arise.”

Babb encourages aspiring franchisees to fully understand the demands of the business before jumping in.

“Franchising isn’t a passive investment—it’s a hands-on endeavor,” she said. “But if you’re willing to put in the work and stay focused, it can be incredibly rewarding. The key is loving what you do and building something that truly matters.”

Amanda Babb is focused on growing her business while continuing to serve her community. For her, the restaurant represents more than a business—it’s a space for connection, celebration, and shared meals.

“This is about more than barbecue,” she said. “It’s about creating a space where people can connect and share great food together.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., praised Babb’s impact: “Amanda’s story exemplifies the spirit of Dickey’s. Her ability to transition from one career to another while excelling in both shows her resilience and dedication. She’s an inspiration to our entire system.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, added: “Amanda’s commitment to her community and her business sets her apart as a leader. Her journey demonstrates the opportunities franchising can provide when paired with passion and hard work.”

Babb’s story reflects the resilience, adaptability, and drive required to successfully transition from one career to another, and her success is a testament to the opportunities franchising offers.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

