RemoniHealth Completes 80,000 Remote Monitoring Encounters for Chronic Retina Diseases

Achieves doubling in remote patient enrollment. Plans Expanded Launch of RH 2.0 Care Management Platform

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoniHealth, a leading medical technology company providing enterprise vision monitoring and extended care solutions for eye care practices, announces a significant milestone of surpassing 80,000 remote monitoring encounters for patients with chronic retina diseases. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to transform remote care management and diagnostics for conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

The milestone comes amid significant growth in patient enrollment in its early access service to select centers, which has surged over the past 12 months. This growth reflects the increasing adoption of RemoniHealth’s solution among eye care providers and their patients which underscores the critical role of remote diagnostic monitoring to enhance patient care.

Adding to these accomplishments, RemoniHealth is rolling out its next generation 2.0 integrated digital service platform with extended care management capabilities. In addition, the company is piloting its comprehensive Glaucoma 360 remote monitoring and care management service, including at-home IOP testing and online perimetry. These advancements will empower practices to deliver comprehensive patient engagement, streamlined disease monitoring, and improved adherence to Medicare and commercial health insurance reimbursement standards.

Milestone Achievement with Macustat Retina Product Line

RemoniHealth’s Macustat retina product line has been at the forefront of this success. The early access program, implemented across leading retina practices and multi-practice networks such as Retina Consultants of America (RCA) and OCLI/ Spectrum Vision Partners, has enabled out-of-clinic remote monitoring for patients managing chronic eye diseases. These encounters form the backbone of the largest validated enterprise system for multi-specialty remote physiologic monitoring in eye care.

Dr. Robert Avery says: “We are excited to offer remote care services to our retina patients. It expands our care beyond the busy clinic lanes and patients love the high-touch engagement, with the peace of mind that their disease is monitored continuously between the episodic visits.” Dr. Avery is Founder and CEO of California Retina Consultants, and member of Retina Consultants of America (RCA).

Expansion Plans in Eye Care Management and Beyond

Building on this momentum, RemoniHealth is expanding its focus to include principal care management for chronic eye conditions such as glaucoma. This move aligns with the company’s mission to broaden its impact on eye care by addressing a wider range of chronic diseases through innovative remote monitoring and management solutions while also preparing to extend its innovative remote monitoring and management solutions to other health areas beyond eye care. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's mission to enhance patient outcomes across multiple chronic disease categories.

About RemoniHealth

RemoniHealth is a private medical technology company revolutionizing eye care practices with enterprise remote monitoring and care management solutions. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, RemoniHealth delivers unparalleled patient engagement, compliance, and monitoring capabilities for chronic eye diseases.

Contact Information Elina Ianchulev RemoniHealth info@remonihealth.com www.remonihealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.