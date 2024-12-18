insightsoftware Receives Top Rating in Dresner Advisory Services' Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study for 10 Consecutive Years

Logi Symphony from insightsoftware recognized as the premier embedded BI and analytics solution for deriving instant, data-driven insights

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams, today announced it received the highest ranking in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Embedded Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study for the tenth year in a row. Based on Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® research, the market study compared Logi Symphony from insightsoftware to similar vendors based on their embedded BI features/capabilities and embedded architecture as reported in Q3 and Q4 of 2024. Logi Symphony is tied for the top position as the leading solution in the embedded analytics and BI market.

Logi Symphony is a highly flexible, unified platform that simplifies data access, preparation, and visualization, delivering powerful analytics and actionable insights across BI, data products, and beyond. In 2024, insightsoftware released new advancements for Logi Symphony, including customizable self-learning agentic RAG AI, predictive insights tailored for secure, data-driven experiences, and SaaS-based deployment capabilities . insightsoftware also announced the availability of Logi Symphony on Google Cloud Marketplace , emphasizing the company’s commitment to creating a developer-friendly environment with the leading cloud platform for Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) applications.

“Organizations need to move beyond traditional, siloed reporting tools to enable real-time insights, collaboration, and effective data-driven decision-making,” said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware. “Logi Symphony changes the game, streamlining how organizations access, visualize and share critical data assets. By embedding AI-driven analytics into applications, organizations can create data-driven experiences for their end users, which drive quick decisions and more engaged experiences, ultimately allowing them to be differentiated in an attention-challenged world. Recognition from Dresner as an embedded BI market leader for the tenth year in a row is a testament to our commitment to continued innovation and the incredible efforts of our dedicated team.”

“Current adoption of embedded BI continues a strong two-year rebound in 2023-2024, with organizations striving to enhance access to existing reports/analysis, and to provide internal application users with in-context insight and analysis," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. "We congratulate insightsoftware on once again achieving a leadership position in embedded BI."

This top ranking from Dresner follows additional 2024 recognition for Logi Symphony and its ability to enable organizations of all sizes to harness the power of data more effectively. It was also named the Best Data-driven SaaS Product in the 2024 SaaS Awards program and a finalist for this year’s InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards for BI and Analytics.

To learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi Symphony and its implications for embedded BI analytics, visit the website . To view the full report, click here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible data. With solutions across business intelligence, embedded analytics, data integration, and data management, we transform how enterprises operate with data; be that of application, data, IT and product teams, as well as independent software vendors (ISVs) for their customers. We bring data and insights anywhere, with an emphasis on seamless integration, customization, and composability. With data at the heart of everything we do, we enable product teams to drive decision intelligence, improve customer retention and engagement, and monetize data through self-service analytics. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

