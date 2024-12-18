Submit Release
NeuroPace to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 4:30pm PT (7:30pm ET) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Management will also host investor meetings during the conference.

The presentation will be accessible via live webcast here. A webcast replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Events section of NeuroPace’s Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com


