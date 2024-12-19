US Rt 2 Danville CLOSED



TRAFFIC ALERT: US Rt 2 in Danville is CLOSED to all traffic due to a tractor trailer stuck in the roadway. Expect delays in the area and/or seek an alternate route. Updates will be provided when available

Warm regards, Rebecca Stark Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 3294 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - (802)878-7111 Fax - (802)878-3173

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.