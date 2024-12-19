RE: US Rt 2 Danville CLOSED
US Route 2 in the area of Brainerd St in Danville is now open. Expect delays as traffic gets moving. Please be patient and drive carefully.
TRAFFIC ALERT: US Rt 2 in Danville is CLOSED to all traffic due to a tractor trailer stuck in the roadway. Expect delays in the area and/or seek an alternate route. Updates will be provided when available
