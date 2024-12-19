Hundreds of thousands of older people to get urgent care at home this winter

Hundreds of thousands of older and frail patients will receive urgent treatment from home this winter, as part of NHS plans to manage additional pressure this winter.

Rapid teams based in local neighbourhoods will attend less clinically urgent calls within two hours and treat patients for a range of conditions and issues at home.

From falls to diabetes support or people who are suffering from confusion, the nationwide teams ensure that patients are quickly and effectively in their home – avoiding a hospital stay but also preventing hospital admissions.

The NHS has been putting plans in place to prepare for the busy winter period – from same day emergency care, live data centres open 24 hours a data and huge vaccination efforts.

Today is the last day people will be able to book their COVID-19 and flu vaccination appointments on the NHS App, NHS website or calling 119. Flu season usually peaks in December and January and the vaccine provides vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months.

More than two fifths (86%) of all Urgent Community Response team referrals are for patients aged 65 or over with the latest data showing that more than two thirds of people (67%) who received an urgent community response team response, was able to get treatment at home, without the need for a hospital attendance.

Hardworking NHS teams have consistently delivered well above the target to respond to 70% of patients within two hours, prioritising patients that require a speedy response, with 85% of patients seen within just two hours in September.

Operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week across England, the health squads are a key part of moving services from hospitals into the community, which is better for patients and better for the NHS.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: “By sending these dedicated teams out to homes or care homes, hundreds of thousands of patients – mainly those who are elderly or frail – have been able to benefit from quick, efficient and comfortable urgent care in their own home – whether it’s support after a fall, help with catheter problems, or urgent diabetes help.

“These teams are helping to reform the way we deliver care in the NHS – helping us make the shift from hospital to community as part of plans for the future through the 10 Year Plan. Not only is this better for patients, but it is better for the NHS too, particularly as we manage what is already a busy winter for staff.

“NHS staff, as ever, are doing an incredible job in managing the additional pressure and the public can play their part too by using services as they normally would – use A&E or call 999 with a serious injury or in a life threatening emergency and 111 for urgent health needs.”

Health Minister Karin Smyth said: “We are determined to shift care from hospitals into the community through our 10 Year Health Plan. This initiative is a fantastic example of how beneficial it can be to give more people access to non-urgent care at home or within their local community, especially during the winter months. Shifts like this will transform the NHS into a neighbourhood health service.

“We’re also investing an extra £26 billion in the NHS and have set out our Plan for Change to get the health service back on its feet and make it fit for the future.”

In Oxford, the urgent community response service delivers crisis response for people who are at risk of a hospital admission in the next 24 hours. Part of Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, the service provides assessment, treatment and support in the patient’s home, with urgent community response (UCR) teams working closely with secondary care.

A ‘consultant-on-call’ service has been introduced where the UCR clinicians have direct access to an Oxford Health consultant geriatrician, which enables a clinical conversation to take place. Together they devise an agreed treatment plan for the person, often resulting in the person remaining at home instead of being taken to hospital.