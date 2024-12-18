D.C. Accountant Pleads Guilty to Mortgage Fraud and Tax Crimes

A Washington, D.C. CPA pleaded guilty today to making a false statement on a mortgage loan application and failing to file an income tax return.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Timothy Trifilo worked in tax compliance for several large accounting and finance firms. In recent years, Trifilo was managing director at a tax firm where he specialized in transaction structuring and advisory service, tax compliance and tax due diligence. Nevertheless, for a decade, Trifilo did not file federal income tax returns or pay all the taxes that he owed despite earning more than $7.7 million during that time. He caused a tax loss to the IRS of $2,057,256.40.

In February 2023, Trifilo sought to obtain a $1.36 million bank-financed loan to purchase a home in D.C. and was working with a mortgage company to do so. After the mortgage company told Trifilo that the bank would not approve the loan without copies of Trifilo’s filed tax returns, Trifilo provided the mortgage company with fabricated documents to make it appear as if he had filed tax returns and provided copies of tax returns for 2020 and 2021 that Trifilo never filed with the IRS. On these returns and other documents that he submitted to the mortgage company, Trifilo listed a former colleague as the individual who prepared the returns and uploaded them for filing with the IRS. This individual did not prepare the returns, has never prepared tax returns for Trifilo and did not authorize Trifilo to use his name on the returns and other documents that Trifilo submitted to the mortgage company. Based on Trifilo’s false representation, the bank approved the loan and Trifilo purchased the home.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 19, 2025. Trifilo faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the charge of making a false statement on a loan application and a maximum penalty of one year in prison on the charge of failure to file a tax return. He also faces a period of supervised release, monetary penalties and restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Melissa S. Siskind and Alexis Fleszar of the Justice Department's Tax Division are prosecuting the case.