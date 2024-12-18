Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,766 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 9487, House Office of Legislative Counsel Modernization Act

H.R. 9487 would allow the House Office of the Legislative Counsel to designate more than one attorney in that office as deputy legislative counsels (current law permits that office to have a single deputy legislative counsel). CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9487 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 9487, House Office of Legislative Counsel Modernization Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more