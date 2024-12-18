H.R. 9487, House Office of Legislative Counsel Modernization Act

H.R. 9487 would allow the House Office of the Legislative Counsel to designate more than one attorney in that office as deputy legislative counsels (current law permits that office to have a single deputy legislative counsel). CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9487 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

