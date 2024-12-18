H.R. 9402, NSF AI Education Act of 2024

H.R. 9402 would allow the National Science Foundation to establish scholarships, fellowships, research awards, and education centers to promote the development and deployment of artificial intelligence in educational institutions and in workforce development programs. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9402 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

