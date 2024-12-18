H.R. 4460, NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act of 2023

H.R. 4460 would impose additional requirements on states to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections; violators would be subject to criminal fines or imprisonment. Under current law, noncitizens cannot vote in federal elections. H.R. 4460 would require states that allow noncitizens to vote in state or local elections to maintain separate voter registration lists and to issue nonfederal ballots for those voters without using federal funds. In addition, the bill would reduce by 30 percent funding provided to state and local jurisdictions under this act, if they allow noncitizens to vote. Enacting H.R. 4460 could increase collections of criminal fines, which are recorded as revenues, deposited into the Crime Victims Fund, and spent without further appropriation. CBO estimates that any additional collections of criminal fines resulting from the bill would not be significant because of the small number of anticipated violations. As a result, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4460 would have insignificant effects on direct spending and revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill’s requirements would impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that compliance costs would not exceed the annual threshold ($100 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA.