H.R. 455, a bill to amend the Controlled Substances Act to fix a technical error in the definitions

H.R. 455 would correct a technical error in the definitions section of the Controlled Substances Act. The bill would redesignate paragraphs to correct for duplicate numbering of two definitions. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 455 would not affect direct spending or revenues. Implementing the bill would not affect spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

