H.R. 6242, VOTES Act of 2023

H.R. 6242 would amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to expand the definitions of “absent uniformed services voter” and “overseas voter” to include U.S. citizens who are in the uniformed services but away from the residence at which they are registered to vote. That designation would apply to National Guard members and to their spouses while away from home during full-time duty or inactive-duty training. Under current law, absent uniformed services voters and overseas voters include U.S. citizens who are active-duty service members, merchant mariners, commissioned officers of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and their spouses. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6242 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. CBO has not reviewed H.R. 6242 for intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). Section 4 of that act excludes from the application of UMRA any legislative provision that would enforce constitutional rights of individuals. CBO has determined that H.R. 6242 falls within that exclusion because it enforces constitutional rights related to voting.