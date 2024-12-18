Shady Grove Fertility Orlando opens new state-of-the-art surgery center and embryology lab

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Orlando is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility at 265 E. Rollins St, Suite 10100. The new center features an advanced embryology lab, on-site surgical suite, and expanded patient amenities, offering all fertility services under one roof for the first time in Orlando.“The opening of this facility marks a significant step forward in providing seamless care for our patients,” said Joseph B. Davis, D.O. , reproductive endocrinologist at SGF Orlando . “By bringing every aspect of fertility treatment under one roof, we’re enhancing convenience and creating a more streamlined, supportive experience for individuals and families on their fertility journeys.”Since opening in 2022, SGF Orlando has become a trusted partner for individuals and couples seeking fertility care in Central Florida. The addition of the new surgery center and embryology lab reflects SGF’s ongoing commitment to innovation and patient-centered care.“Our new facility was designed with patients in mind, prioritizing comfort, innovation, and excellence at every turn,” said Lauren Kendall-Rauchfuss, M.D. , reproductive endocrinologist at SGF Orlando. “From our advanced embryology lab to our welcoming consultation and procedure spaces, every detail supports the physical and emotional needs of our patients.”Key Features of the New Facility:• Advanced Embryology Lab: Equipped with HEPA-filtered clean air systems, anti-vibration tables, temperature-controlled workstations, and cutting-edge microscopes and incubators to optimize embryo development.• On-Site Surgical Suite: Provides added convenience and continuity of care for procedures such as egg retrievals and hysteroscopies.• Enhanced Patient Experience: Offers a modern, welcoming environment tailored to the unique emotional and physical needs of fertility patients.The new SGF Orlando location offers a full spectrum of fertility services, including diagnostic testing, fertility preservation, ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor egg treatment, and LGBTQIA+ family-building options. SGF’s innovative financial programs, including the Shared Risk 100% Refund program, further support patients by reducing financial stress and providing peace of mind.About Shady Grove FertilitySGF is a premier fertility and IVF practice, helping bring over 100,000 babies into the world since its inception. With more than 50 locations across the United States and a reputation for cutting-edge care, SGF continues to set the standard in reproductive medicine. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ShadyGroveFertility.com

