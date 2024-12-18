Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Missouri City

TEXAS, December 18 - December 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Missouri City, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Missouri City on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Missouri City market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

“The Film Friendly Texas Community designation is a commendable milestone for Missouri City," said Senator Joan Huffman. “This certification reflects the city's dynamic community and its commitment to fostering the arts and economic development in Fort Bend County. What a great day this is for the Show Me City.”

“Texas, a land of stories, has long been an excellent location for filmmakers to tell their stories,” said Representative Stan Kitzman. “It only seems fitting that Missouri City and Fort Bend County should be in a position of prominence as a part of filmmaking’s future.”

“Missouri City is thrilled to join the ranks of Film Friendly Texas communities,” said Mayor Robin J. Elackatt. “This certification highlights our city as a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration, and opportunity. We look forward to welcoming filmmakers to showcase our unique landscapes and diverse culture, strengthening our local economy and telling our community’s story to the world.”

“Achieving Film Friendly Texas certification underscores Missouri City’s commitment to supporting the arts and fostering economic growth,” said City Manager Angel L. Jones. “Our city offers a dynamic and accessible backdrop for filmmakers, and we are excited to build lasting partnerships with the film industry to spotlight Missouri City as a premier destination for creative projects.”

Missouri City joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.